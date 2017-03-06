Suspect sought in Boise armed robbery

BOISE - Boise police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Monday night in Boise.
Ada County sheriff's dispatch said the robbery was reported at around 8:20 p.m. at the Jacksons Chevron at 6400 W. State St.
There were no injuries, dispatch said.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said they are looking for a white male who's about 6 feet tall.
This is a breaking news story, and updates will be provided as they become available.
