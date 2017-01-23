Suspect sought in armed robbery of Garden City bank

Police are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Garden City bank. (Photo: Garden City police)

GARDEN CITY - Police are seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of a Garden City bank on Monday.

Garden City police responded at round 9:12 a.m. to the Wells Fargo at 3301 W. Chinden Boulevard.

Police said a man entered the bank, threatened tellers and demanded money.

After getting money, the man fled on foot. He was last seen running south away from the bank, and west on Stockton Street.

The man is described as white and in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. His hair was dyed red.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with green lettering and a white, hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a soft guitar case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garden City police at 208-472-2950, or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Police also said that a Garden City officer in a marked police vehicle was involved in a crash while responding to the robbery.

The officer was eastbound on Chinden with emergency equipment activated on the vehicle. The driver of a Toyota 4-Runner pulled off of East 43rd Street and directly in front of the patrol vehicle.

Because of weather conditions, police said a collision was unavoidable. But it occurred at a relatively low speed (estimated at less than 20 mph), and there were no injuries. There also was delay in the robbery response time.

Boise police are investigating the crash.

