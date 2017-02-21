Suspect sought in armed robbery of Boise coffee shop

Police on Tuesday night were searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Boise coffee shop. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Police on Tuesday night were searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Boise coffee shop.

Ada County sheriff's dispatchers said the robbery was reported at around 7 p.m. at The Human Bean at 2100 S. Broadway Ave.

There were 15 officers looking for the male suspect at around 7:30 p.m., a dispatcher said.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He's described as a tall and dark skinned, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark gray or black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

The investigation into whether this robbery is connected to two robberies on the Boise Bench Monday is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

(© 2017 KTVB)