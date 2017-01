Police are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Garden City bank. (Photo: Garden City police)

GARDEN CITY - Police are responding to a reported bank robbery in Garden City Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 3301 West Chinden Boulevard at 9:10 a.m., dispatchers say.

Officers from the Boise Police Department and the Garden City Police Department are on scene now.

It's unclear whether a suspect is in custody. Check back for updates.



