Suspect sought after teen injured in hit-and-run-crash in Meridian

MERIDIAN - Police are seeking the driver who ran into a 15-year-old girl Monday morning and then drove away.

Meridian police said the hit-and-run crash happened at around 7:06 a.m. near Locust Grove Road and Mastiff Street. They said she hit while using a crosswalk - and she had the signal to cross.

The driver then drove away without stopping.

Police said the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital.

Police are looking for a tan-colored four-door sedan with damage to the driver's side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-888-6678

