Suspect sought after armed robbery of Boise loan business

Boise Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Boise police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon at a loan business.

Ada County sheriff's dispatch said the robbery was reported at around 4:05 p.m. at Continental Loans at 10530 W. Fairview Ave.

Police are trying to find the suspect. A description isn't available yet.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KTVB-TV