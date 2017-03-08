Suspect sought after armed robbery of Boise loan business

BOISE - Boise police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon at a loan business.
Ada County sheriff's dispatch said the robbery was reported at around 4:05 p.m. at Continental Loans at 10530 W. Fairview Ave.
Police are trying to find the suspect. A description isn't available yet.
This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs