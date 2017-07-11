Suspect search, investigation continues into Caldwell triple homicide

CALDWELL - It's been three weeks since the disturbing discovery of three bodies in a Caldwell home. The search for the suspect continues and officials are still working to identify two of the three victims.

It all started on Monday June 19, when the Canyon County Sheriff's Office went to a home on KCID Road in Caldwell for a welfare check. Instead, they found three bodies.

"The bodies are in early stage of decomposition so we havent been able to identify gender let alone identities," said Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell that day.

The bodies were found in a shed on the property and partially covered.

Two days later on Wednesday June 21, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office held a press conference where they named the homeowner - 60-year-old Gerald Michael Bullinger - as a "person of interest." Officials say he was last seen in Ogden, Utah.

"One of the things we'd like to know is why?" said Dahsiell at the press conference. "We don't know, we're trying to put pieces together, we're reaching out to family members and we're reaching out to friends."

Officials have also determined all three of the victims are female, and all of them died from a single gunshot wound.

A warrant is issued and Bullinger is wanted for a felony charge for failure to report a death to law enforcement.

On June 23, friends of the potential victims began to worry and reached out to KTVB.

Michelle Holbrook is friends with 48-year-old Nadja Medley and her teenage daughter Peyton Medley. Holbrook says Nadja and Bullinger had been dating for two years and in May, the mother and daughter left Utah and moved in with Bullinger in Caldwell.

Nadja posted several videos and pictures of her home on KCID road up until June 8, when Michelle says all communication from her stopped.



"I want to know, I want to know what happened," said Holbrook shortly after the discovery. "I just know Nadja and I know Peyton and they would never willingly let this happen to them."

According to County records Bullinger purchased this home jointly with a woman named Cheryl Baker, his wife.

On June 30, officials announced that Cheryl was among the victims. The coroner used dental records to identify Cheryl, and dental records were also obtained for Nadja and Peyton.

On July 3, officials with Idaho State Police say they received a call from someone who said they possibly saw Bullinger near Salt Lake City on June 28.

"Mr. Bullinger is driving or potentially driving a 2007 white Ford Focus bearing a Utah license plate of 129UMP," said Lt. Tim Scott with the Ogden Police Department.

Joe Decker, a spokesperson for the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, says they are continuing this investigation and continuing to search for Bullinger. Officials have not identified the other two bodies at this time.

