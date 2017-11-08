Suspect in Meridian hit-and-run surrenders to police

MERIDIAN -- A Meridian man accused of hitting a teenage girl with his car and driving away, has surrendered to police.
Kyle James Sheldon, 48, turned himself in after police released surveillance video of his white, four-door sedan and asked the public for help finding the driver.
Sheldon is accused of striking a 15-year-old at Monday morning near Locust Grove Road and Mastiff Street, not far from Mountain View High School. The girl was a crosswalk and had the signal to cross when she was hit.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not life-threatening, police say.
According to authorities, Sheldon called Meridian Police Tuesday night after recognizing his car on the news.
He has been booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident, and is due in court Wednesday afternoon.
If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.
