Suspect in Christmas Eve murder to face charges after years in custody

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell man accused of participating in the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old rival gang member was booked into the Canyon County Jail Tuesday, more than two years after his alleged victim's death.

Gustavo Collado Rodriguez, 21, is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, as well as possible sentencing enhancements for gang involvement, use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

Murder victim Ricky Sedano was one of three men stabbed during a fight outside an apartment on Rice Avenue in Caldwell the night of Christmas Eve 2014. Sedano's companions tried to drive him to the emergency room, but pulled over to call 911 after realizing how badly he was hurt.

Sedano died in the car before paramedics arrived.

Rodriguez and three other young men - Jacob Hernandez, Gilberto Garza and Edgar Covarrubias - were arrested and accused in the attacks. Charges against Garza were ultimately dropped, while Hernandez and Covarrubias were sentenced to 25 years and 15 years in prison, respectively.

But the case against Rodriguez was ordered sealed, and seemed to enter a sort of limbo.

He was indicted March 10, 2015 in federal court on unrelated charges of unlawfully possessing firearms as an illegal alien. He pleaded guilty to that charge eight months later, and was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

According to federal prison records, Rodriguez' sentence will not be complete until 2019.

However, his case file in Sedano's slaying was unsealed this month, and he was ordered to be transported from the federal facility to the Canyon County Jail. Rodriguez was booked into the jail just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

It was not immediately clear why the murder case is moving forward now. Rodriguez' sentence in the federal gun case remains in effect, meaning he will be required to finish out his federal prison sentence even if he posts bond or the murder charge is dismissed.

Rodriguez is due to appear in court for an arraignment Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

