Suspect in Boise State student's murder extradited to Idaho

Bruce Marchant (Photo: Ada Co Jail)

BOISE -- A man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an 18-year-old Boise State student has been brought back to Idaho to face charges in her death.

Bruce Allen Marchant, 61, was booked into the Ada County Jail shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Marchant was arrested in New York months after the body of Sierra Bush - also known as Simon Bush - was found near Idaho City Oct. 22.

Bush was a freshman engineering student at Boise State's Honors College. She had disappeared from her home near Maple Grove and Goddard roads in September.

According to the Boise County Coroner's Office, Bush died from asphyxiation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Bush's family previously released a statement thanking investigators for their dedication to the case.

"We are confident that the evidence against Sierra's alleged killer will lead to his successful prosecution and conviction," the statement reads. "We look forward to that outcome so that there is some measure of justice for Sierra and so that the perpetrator is taken off the street for the rest of his life so that he will never have the opportunity to harm another person."

Investigators say Marchant was a tenant of the victim's father. He faces felony charges of first-degree murder, rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Marchant is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison, or the death penalty.

