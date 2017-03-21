Suspect in 2016 Boise armed robbery arrested in Utah

Surveillance photo of the suspect in the Ranch Market robbery on Feb. 27, 2016. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - The suspect in a 2016 armed robbery in Boise has been arrested in Utah, Boise police said Tuesday.

The robbery at the Ranch Market at East Warm Springs Avenue and South Eckert Road happened just before 6 a.m. February 27.

Police said a man entered the store, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Boise police said after receiving tips from the public and following up on multiple leads, they identified Jordan Lewis, 25, as a suspect.

Investigators recently learned that Lewis was living in Utah and got a warrant for his arrest. Lewis, who was living in Orem, was arrested March 9 by the Utah County Sheriff's Office and was booked into the Utah County Jail on a felony robbery charge.

Police will try to extradite Lewis back to Idaho.

