Suspect identified in Walmart triple shooting

The suspect in the Walmart shooting, photo provided by Thornton Police.

THORNTON - Three people are dead after a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed to 9NEWS.

The lone gunman, identified as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, reportedly walked into the Walmart "nonchalantly" and opened fire randomly on a group of people near the cash registers, according to a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department. The three who were killed were the only ones shot.

According to Thornton police, Ostrem was wearing a black jacket, maroon shirt, blue jeans, and was armed with a handgun. He has brown eyes, brown hair, is 6'0" tall and weighs about 220 lbs. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

He reportedly fled in a red 2017 four-door Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate #882TQB.

Ostrem has been living in Denver and the North Denver area in recent years. He filed for bankruptcy in 2015, was charged with resisting arrest in 1999, was sued by a family member in 2011, and was charged with Driving Under the Influence in 2013.

The suspect's Mitsubishi Mirage, photo provided by the Thornton Police Department.

As a matter of precaution, the public should be cautious until the suspect is taken into custody.

There's no known motive for the shooting at this time.

The call came into dispatch at 6:10 p.m. to report a shooting inside the Grant Street Walmart location, police said.

According to authorities, two men were killed and a woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The names of the victims have not been released, though Tiffany Wilson, Director of Walmart Communications, did confirm that all Walmart staff has been accounted for.

While investigators have no idea why the man started shooting, they did say the shooting is not known to be an act of terrorism. However, a Thornton PD spokesperson did refer to the shooting as a heinous act.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting should contact police at 720-977-5069.

**UPDATE** Suspect identified as SCOTT OSTREM (DOB: 03-08-70), nationwide extradition homicide warrant. Any info tipline #720-977-5069 pic.twitter.com/8ulfgT6PdC — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Forty-eight witnesses were taken from the Walmart to a nearby police building before they were released, according to RTD.

A limited lockdown at North Suburban Medical Center was lifted a few hours after the shooting was reported, according to a director at HealthONE.

The five-hour delay to announce the suspect was armed and dangerous was reportedly due to authorities gathering information on a potential suspect.

There is a large police perimeter set up outside the store - no one is allowed close. Police can be seen coming and going from the Walmart as they continue to investigate.

FBI, ATF agents and Aurora SWAT all responded to the scene to assist local officers.

Thornton Police also tweeted to clarify a false media report of an active shooter; there is no active shooter, but there is an active crime scene being investigated. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

One local resident, Aaron Stephens, spoke to 9NEWS multiple times. He said he was at the self-checkout line when he heard a loud pop.

"At first I thought it was a firecracker," he said, "but it sounded more - it was louder... I was like, what the heck's going on? Then I heard two more shots and I freaked out and hit the ground."

Stephens said he was worried about stray bullets flying around the store. But then he heard a couple more shots and panicked, not wanting to stay there.

"Employees were screaming," he said. "Customers were running like crazy. And I went out with everybody else."

He said he panicked, too.

"I didn't want to die," he continued. "Here's Las Vegas happening in Colorado - at that moment all I could think about was my life."

A local mother ran up to 9NEWS' Steve Staeger crying holding her cell phone. Her son was in the store when the shooting happened and told her he heard multiple gunshots ring out inside.

One father, whose daughter was in the store at the time of the shooting, says he just wants to find her.

"I was going to stop by her house," said Loyd Diggs to 9NEWS. "She said she was going to shop at Walmart - haven't heard from her."

He said it scared him - especially with all the violence in the world right now.

"We never go to this [Walmart]," he added.

Family members are being told to go to the Thornton Police Department to reunite with everyone who was in the store at the time of the shooting.

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

A professional photographer who happened to be at the Walmart shortly after the shooting reached out to 9NEWS and gave us permission to publish his photos. All images are courtesy Keal Vigil:

A Walmart employee spoke to 9NEWS about being in the store as the gunshots rang out:

Witnesses captured this scene outside the Walmart during the chaos shortly after the shooting:

One woman was picked up along the highway after fleeing the store:

If you would like to talk to someone about the shooting, Colorado Crisis Services is available 24/7. The number is 1-844-493-8255.

844-493-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day if you need help, resources, or just to talk. #ThorntonWalmartShooting — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) November 2, 2017

A Twitter List by erinepowell

© 2017 KUSA-TV