Suspect arrested in Parade of Homes burglaries

Troy T. Hinkle (Photo: Caldwell police)

CALDWELL - Police on Friday arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries - including many on the annual Parade of Homes.

During the past month, Caldwell police have been investigating burglaries at new-construction homes.

On Monday morning, officers located evidence after a break in on Middlesboro Way that led them to a potential suspect, Troy T. Hinkle, 45, of Boise.

Police said they searched Hinkle's home in the 200 block of Walnut in Caldwell and found a firearm and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Officers recognized many items inside the home as property stolen in the Parade of Homes burglaries.

Detectives are continuing to process evidence and recover suspected stolen property.

Hinkle is being held in the Canyon County Jail on felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that additional charges could be filed soon.

If you have been a victim of a recent residential burglary, you're asked to call Sgt. Chris Finley of the Caldwell police Property Crimes division at 208-455-4574 to set up a time to potentially identify your stolen property.

