Stolen car dumped near Arrowrock Dam (Photo: Val Iorga/KTVB First Person)

BOISE COUNTY -- The Boise County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone pushed a stolen car into a ravine near Arrowrock Dam.

Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek said deputies were originally called out to a reported crash Saturday. Once they arrived, however, they realized the car had been pushed off the road intentionally. No one was inside at the time, the sheriff says.

A photo from viewer Val Iorga shows the car on its roof near the water's edge. Kaczmarek said it took crews a long time to get the wrecked vehicle back up to the road.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about who stole the car or pushed it off the road should contact law enforcement.

Sheriff's officials have said the sharp drops and lack of guardrails in the area make Arrow Rock Road a popular spot for thieves to get rid of stolen vehicles.

