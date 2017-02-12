State worker accused in homeowners association embezzlement

(Photo: FILE)

COEUR D'ALENE - A state employee is facing charges related to almost $13,400 taken from a homeowners association.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Idaho Transportation Department business manager Scott Fellom is suspected of grand theft and forgery.

A transportation department spokesman said Fellom was placed on unpaid administrative leave in January until a case is resolved.

Fellom became the treasurer of the Sunset Ridge Homeowners Association in 2000.

Court documents say he forged thousands of dollars in checks.

Association president Matthew Erickson contacted authorities in October.

Fellom could not be reached for comment.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21.





