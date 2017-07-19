Sisters survive hit-and run-crash in Caldwell

Abby McMillan and 12-year-old Kendall McMillan and left the scene. (Photo: Provided by Kevin McMillan)

Saturday in Caldwell, on Freezeout Road near Purple Sage Road, a car hit two girls riding on an Arctic Cat UTV in the shoulder of the roadway.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says just after 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident with injuries. A silver passenger car had reportedly hit the UTV carrying 15-year-old Abby McMillan and 12-year-old Kendall McMillan and left the scene.

"The people that did hit my daughters left them laying on the road," said Kevin McMillan, who is the father of Abby and Kendall. "What kind of human does that? It's not human."

Abby McMillan suffered a punctured lung from the crash and her little sister, Kendall, had a brain bleed. They are both recovering now at home.

Deputies have been unable to locate any car parts or other evidence at the scene of the crash to identify a possible suspect or vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

If you would like to help the McMillan family with medical expenses click here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV