Shooters plead guilty in Garden City murder

Mykle Blumenshine and Lyle Croson. (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE -- Two Boise men accused of gunning down a 30-year-old Meridian resident pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Mykle Blumenshine, 28, admitted to second-degree murder, while 34-year-old Lyle Croson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Paul Wyatt Russell Jr., was shot and killed Oct. 20, 2016 after a quarrel between Croson's girlfriend - 27-year-old Elena Pena - and one of the victim's friends.

MORE: Meridian woman takes plea deal in Garden City murder case

Prosecutors say Russell was not involved in the argument, and had arrived at the intersection of West 39th and Stockton streets in Garden City to pick up his friend just before the shooting started.

Paul Russell (Photo: Courtesy of Melodie Brown)

Although both Blumenshine and Croson fired their guns, investigators say it was a bullet from Blumenshine's gun that struck Russell. He was shot in the head and "stopped breathing, essentially, where he was standing" prosecutors said.

Russell was declared brain dead, and died at a local hospital after being removed from life support.

RELATED: More charges expected in Garden City shooting

Croson, Blumenshine and Pena - who was accused of calling the shooters out to the scene to help her settle the fight - were all charged in his death. Pena pleaded guilty to felony accessory to second-degree murder in March, and is set for sentencing Oct. 2.

Both Blumenshine and Croson are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

© 2017 KTVB-TV