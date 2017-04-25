CASSIA COUNTY -- An Oregon couple is recovering from their injuries after deputies say another driver ran them off the road and repeatedly rammed their SUV, causing it to roll.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on I-84 in Cassia County near the Juniper rest area.

Portland-area residents Kenneth and Judith Wallace say they had traveled to Idaho to visit family, and were headed west on the interstate when they say a tan Toyota Camry driving erratically. According to court documents, Judith Wallace told deputies the Camry's driver was weaving all over the road, speeding up, then abruptly slowing down.

The couple called 911 to report the unsafe driver, then passed the Camry in the left-hand lane.

Immediately, the other driver - later identified as 27-year-old Marco Garcia-Garcia of Utah - swerved into the left lane and driving behind the Wallaces' SUV "right on their bumper," according to court documents. The couple pulled back into the right lane to allow the Camry to pass.

The Wallaces said Garcia-Garcia passed them, then suddenly stopped in the road, throwing his car into reverse and driving backwards toward their SUV. The couple sped away from the other vehicle, and tried to get off the interstate at Exit 245.

According to court documents, Garcia-Garcia rammed his car into the back of the Wallaces' SUV as they were on the off-ramp. The impact caused the SUV to turn sideways, at which point Garcia-Garcia rammed the Wallaces' vehicle again, forcing it off the west side of the offramp and causing it to roll three times, the Wallaces told investigators.

Garcia-Garcia lost control of his own car and also also went off the edge of the offramp, deputies say. Once both vehicles came to a stop, the suspect climbed out of his car and approached the wreckage of the SUV.

"The next thing I know, the guy gets out of the car, and comes around the front of ther car, and he's kind of looking at us like, if we're alive or not," Kenneth Wallace told KGW. "And then he comes up and grabs the windshield and pulls it open, then sticks hand in there and all he says to us is 'cell phone.'"

Kenneth Wallace said he believes Garcia-Garcia was trying to rob him and his wife. Luckily, he said, the SUV was locked and the other man was unable to get inside.

Deputies with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, who had been responding to the Wallaces' original 911 call, arrived and took Garcia-Garcia into custody. According to court documents, the suspect denied ramming the SUV, but told deputies he was angry "because vehicles were following him."

Both Kenneth and Judith Wallace were taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital, where they were both treated for cuts, bruises and concussions. The pair has since been released from the hospital.

Garcia-Garcia was arrested and booked into the Cassia County Jail on two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving without privileges.

The suspect has been ordered to have no contact with the Wallaces, and is due in court May 4. Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

© 2017 KTVB-TV