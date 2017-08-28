Sheriff: Mountain Home woman's body found in car trunk

(Photo: KTVB file)

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in the trunk of her own car, less than a day after family members reported her missing.

The case is a homicide, Sheriff Mike Hollinshead confirmed.

Hollinshead said Paula Knudson Ferbrache's husband called 911 at 7 p.m. Friday, telling dispatchers that his wife had not yet returned home, despite leaving work at 2 p.m.

A search for Febrache and her car that night came up empty. But just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning, a citizen reported spotting Febrache's car along a dirt road four miles northeast of Mountain Home.

Hollinshead said deputies went out to the area, an agricultural part of the county not far from the victim's home, and found the car with her body in the trunk.

MORE: Investigators: Mountain Home woman's death a homicide

Although the sheriff's office has said foul play is involved in the woman's death, her exact cause of death has not been released. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

No one has been charged in Febrache's killing. The sheriff said Monday that investigators have developed several leads and "persons of interest" they want to speak to about the homicide. He declined to release the names of those people.

It's unclear whether Febrache, who worked at the Walmart in Mountain Home and was well-known in the community, was specifically targeted. Hollinshead said he did not believe the community is in any danger, suggesting the slaying was not random.

Idaho State Police is assisiting the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities immediately.

© 2017 KTVB-TV