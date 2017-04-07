Sheriff: California man led high-speed chase on I-84

Elmore County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTVB)

ELMORE COUNTY -- A California man is facing charges after a pursuit ended with the suspect crashing his Mustang in Elmore County.

The chase started after Elmore County Sheriff's Office detective tried to pull over a Ford Mustang driven by 27-year-old Fabian Fretwell near milepost 97.

But as Detective Greg Genz approached the car, Fretwell sped away, according to the sheriff's office. Genz gave chase, and called for backup units.

Authorities say Fretwell reached speeds of up to 114 mph, cut off cars and nearly wrecked several times. The suspect got off the interstate at the Simco Road exit, then crashed just south of the interstate.

Fabian and his passenger, 41-year-old Gary Ferdig were taken into custody.

Deputies say they searched the car to find drugs and evidence that Fretwell had been manufacturing butane hash oil. Ferdig told investigators he had wanted out of the car during the chase, but Fretwell refused to slow down or stop so he could get out.

Fretweel was booked into the Elmore County sheriff's Office on "multiple felony and misdemeanor charges," according to the sheriff's office. Details on what he is charged with have not been released.

Investigators also determined the suspect was wanted on felony charges in California, and say he will be extradited back to that state.

The incident remains under investigation.

