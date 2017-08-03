Several in custody after 100 mph chase on I-84

Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- Several people are in custody after a high-speed chase that brought I-84 to a standstill between Nampa and Meridian Thursday afternoon.

The incident began in Nampa at about 1:20 p.m. when police tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding. Instead of stopping, the driver took off, leading a pursuit through the streets of Nampa, Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano said.

Nampa Police say the fleeing vehicle crashed into another driver at the 16th Avenue overpass, then hit a parked car in the 500 block of 15th Avenue North. No one was hurt in those crashes.

The driver got onto the eastbound interstate at Nampa Boulevard, and the chase continued, with eight ISP patrol cars joining the pursuit.

The fleeing car reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, Marsano said. The chase came to an end near the Ten Mile Overpass, and multiple people were taken into custody.

The chase shut down the interstate, causing major traffic jams and delays. All but one lane has since been reopened.

The names of the people in custody have not been released. Check back for updates.

