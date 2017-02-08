Security cameras alert Boise homeowner to fugitive

Security camera footage catches intruder

BOISE -- A Boise homeowner scared away a man trying to break into their home as he was running from police - and it was all caught on camera!

Security cameras all around their property first alerted a Boise family that a man was trying to break into their home late Monday night. Police say it all started when Jonathon Rojas of Caldwell ran from officers and nearly hit a patrol car with his vehicle before hiding out in the family's backyard near 30th and Moore streets.

Little did Rojas know that someone had the upper hand, thanks to a high-tech security system.

"I was waiting for him," Boise homeowner, Ryan, said (We are not revealing Ryan's last name for safety and security purposes).

A terrifying experience for any homeowner - but fortunately, Ryan was prepared and ready to defend his family.

"It was really frightening for my wife so I was going to do anything and everything to protect my wife," Ryan said.

They were in bed around midnight on Monday when his cell phone started buzzing.

"On four of my alarms for four of my cameras," Ryan said.

His security system, Arlo, is hooked up to 10 cameras all around his property and is connected to his wireless system, phone and computer.

"I checked the live feed on the cameras and I saw a young man in my backyard," Ryan said.

He then heard rustling in his backyard, followed by the person trying to break into his back door. He immediately told his wife to call 911.

"... Approaching my door, he opens my back door and I was right there watching him," Ryan told KTVB. "He dropped down, started crawling away along the side of my house."

Ryan went to the back door again with his baseball bat in hand.

"I picked up the bat and met him right at the door and told him that if you enter my home I'm prepared to - and he took off."

Ryan saw lights flashing, spotlights glaring and yelled to the police out his back window, notifying them the suspect was in his backyard.

Ryan came outside, prepared with the bat, where cops were surrounding his house. He says Boise and Garden City police were very responsive.

Ryan says the suspect jumped the fence into his driveway, turned back around and tried to climb over his back fence into the alleyway - where police caught him and took him into custody.

"I saw him well before he got to my back door because of that security system," Ryan told KTVB. "It enabled us to take action before anything else could have happened, and happened in a bad way."

It warns him when there is motion outside his house and sends notifications to his phone - alerts that really gave him an advantage Monday night. He feels it also helped police apprehend the suspect quicker.

Ryan says he got a security system about five years ago to make sure his family and neighbors stayed safe, and his home secure.

"It was a 'just-in-case thing' and probably one of the best decisions and purchases that we've done in a long time."

If you are considering buying a security system, there is a wide range of choices - and some are reasonably priced. But Ryan says you have to be conscious of the ethical, legal and social issues around having cameras on your property.

