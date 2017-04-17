Search for suspected SUV thief in Star suspended

Police searched a neighborhood in Star but did not locate the suspect. (Photo: KTVB)

STAR -- Deputies and Star Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an SUV in Boise, then abandoning it after a short police chase.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen from a Boise address at about 9 a.m. Monday, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

A short time later, an officer with the Meridian Police Department spotted a vehicle matching the stolen Jeep's description near Locust Grove and McMillan roads. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop.

Police chased the SUV before calling off the pursuit for safety reasons, the ACSO said.

The stolen vehicle was discovered empty in a Star neighborhood later in the morning. The thief ran away on foot after abandoning the SUV, deputies say.

Deputies and officers spent about 90 minutes searching the neighborhood near Seneca Springs Way and State Street. A Code Red text alert was sent out to residents within a one-mile area of where the vehicle was found at about 10:15 a.m.

A second text alert was sent out at about 11:30 a.m. when the search was called off. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

