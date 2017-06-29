Search for suspect underway after Rupert woman shot in chest

Ernesto Moroyoqui-Martinez (Photo: Minidoka County Sheriff's Office)

RUPERT - A search is underway Thursday for a man accused of shooting a woman in the chest, officials said.

The shooting happened Tuesday at a home on West Oleta Lane in Rupert.

According to the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, a 38-year-old Rupert woman was found at the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to the hospital, and has since been released.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Ernesto Moroyoqui-Martinez, also known as Ramiro Mendoza-Lopez, for attempted second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The bond is set at $500,000.

Moroyoqui-Martinez is considered armed and dangerous, and police say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office at 434-2320.

