Search for suspect prompts short 'shelter-in-place' in Meridian

MERIDIAN -- An elementary school and a preschool were asked to shelter in place while officers combed a Meridian neighborhood for a suspect Tuesday.

Meridian Police Sgt. Chris Figal said the situation began at about 12:20 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Instead of stopping, the man drove away, police say. Figal said officers followed the suspect until he stopped his car, got out, and ran away into a neighborhood near Idaho Avenue and Northwest 7th Street.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and began searching for the man. Meridian Police also alerted school officials at Meridian Elementary and the nearby Head Start preschool to shelter in place.

Figal said the request was made as a precaution, even though both schools were outside the search perimeter.

The suspect was found hiding in a bush after about 20 minutes of searching.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, will be booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of drug possession, and misdemeanor charges of eluding and resisting and obstructing.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline said the shelter in place at Meridian Elementary was lifted shortly after the suspect was caught.

