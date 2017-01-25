Schneider reaches plea deal in federal hate crime case

Kelly Schneider (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Just a day after pleading not guilty to a federal hate crime charge, a Nampa man who beat a gay man to death last year has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, court documents show.

According to the documents, 23-year-old Kelly Schneider agreed to plead guilty to a charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation. In exchange, federal prosecutors will recommend a 28-year sentence, which will run concurrently with his state sentence. Prosecutors in the murder case are recommending he serve at least 28 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Schneider pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder as part of an agreement that allowed him to shed other charges, including felony robbery.

Police say Schneider posed as a male escort to lure Steven Nelson to Lake Lowell, where Schneider beat Nelson and robbed him. Nelson later died at the hospital of cardiac arrest.

A federal grand jury indicted Schneider earlier this month with willful assault based on sexual orientation, which is in violation of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

Before Schneider entered the guilty plea to the federal charge, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said the burden was her office has to prove that Schneider committed a crime directed at a gay man because of his sexual orientation.

"When there is a violent hate crime directed against a person because of his sexual orientation it is one of the utmost priorities of the U.S. Attorney's Office and the civil rights division to ensure that justice is done," Olson told KTVB on Tuesday.

Olson has not said why her office struck a deal with Schneider on the federal charge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled in the hate crime case.

Sentencing for the state murder charge is set for March 20.

