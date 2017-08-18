S. Idaho man gets 10 years for felony aggravated assault

RUPERT, Idaho - A south-central Idaho man police say locked a woman and her children in a bedroom and monitored them while at work by using a cellphone application has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Times-News reports that 25-year-old Joshua Brock Winmill received the sentence earlier this week in 5th District Court.
Winmill must serve five years before becoming eligible for parole. He's been in custody for about a year.
Winmill in June pleaded guilty to two counts of felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of violation of a no-contact order.
Two counts of domestic battery were dismissed as part of the deal.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs