Police believe 1 man robbed bank, credit union within minutes

Boise police are seeking a suspect in a robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Bank inside the Albertsons at Five Mile and Overland roads. (Photo: Boise police)

ADA COUNTY - Police believe the same man robbed a Boise bank and a Meridian credit union within minutes on Wednesday.

The first robbery happened at the U.S. Bank inside the Albertsons at Five Mile and Overland roads at around 3:15 p.m.

A man demanded money, got away with an undisclosed amount of it and was last seen fleeing on foot.

The second robbery happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 S. Celebration Ave.

Police said a man handed a note to the teller informing her of the robbery.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.





Preliminary information from dispatch was that it was an armed robbery. Police, however, said no weapon was displayed.

The suspect was wearing a green Cabela's hat, a blue puffy jacket pulled up around his face, hiking-style boots and sunglasses.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, call Meridian police at 888-6678 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

