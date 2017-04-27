Rifle worth $22,000 stolen from truck in Boise

Police are asking for the publics help after a rifle worth $22,000 was stolen from a truck in Boise on Sunday. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

BOISE - A valuable rifle was stolen from a vehicle early Sunday morning, and now police are asking for the public's help in solving the case.

The vehicle burglary happened on the 3500 block of North Cole. Investigators say the suspect smashed the window of a pickup truck and stole the rifle, scope and case valued at more than $22,000.

The rifle is described as a JP Enterprises 6.5mm Creedmoor LRP-07 rifle mounted with a Leupold Mark 6 scope, night vision goggles, and more.

Anyone with information who may have stolen the rifle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

© 2017 KTVB-TV