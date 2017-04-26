Residents' concerns lead to multiple felony arrests in Boise

Boise Police K9 Rosco (Photo: Boise Police Department)

BOISE - Boise police made multiple felony arrests on Tuesday after officers conducted patrols in response to concerns from residents in the area of Fairview Avenue and Fry Street.

Police said officers made several traffic stops on vehicles that were leaving the area, which resulted in the arrests.

In all, six people were taken into custody on charges ranging from heroin trafficking to driving under the influence to possession of a controlled substances.

Here are details on the arrests:

- Timothy I. Jones, 29, of Boise was arrested on a charge of drug trafficking in heroin after a stop near Five Mile Road and Fairview Avenue at around 3:15 p.m.

Drug detection K-9 Rosco and his handler also responded, and the vehicle was searched. Police said they found a folded piece of tin foil with individually wrapped pieces of a substance that tested presumptive positive for heroin.

Police said a search of Jones turned up a plastic baggie with more than 31 grams of heroin.

- Cara M. Holland, 26, of Caldwell was arrested on counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction card and driving under the influence.

Officers conducted a stop on an SUV for displaying fictitious plates at the intersection of Cole Road and Northview Street at around 4:26 p.m.

Police said they found a baggie with a white powdery substance that tested presumptive positive for meth in the vehicle. They also found a credit card that was reported stolen.

Holland had a felony driving under the influence warrant out of Canyon County.

- David S. Lester, 26, of Meridian was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and fugitive to Idaho charges, and Antonia Loera, 29, of Boise was arrested on a probation violation charge after a stop for an expired license plate at around 6:10 p.m. at Chinden Boulevard and 37th Street.

Police said Lester was driving, and officers found that he had an active felony warrant out of Oregon. Police arrested Lester and said they also found that he had several pills in his possession without a prescription.

- Gertine Wood, 32, of Meridian was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge after a stop on a vehicle that wasn't registered near Fairview Avenue and Maple Grove Road at around 6:32 p.m.

A K-9 alerted officers to search the vehicle, where they said they found a glass pipe with a substance that tested presumptive positive for meth.

- Luis A. Juarez, 29, of Boise was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge after they conducted a stop near the intersection of Morris Hill Road and Orchard Streets at around 7:40 p.m.

Police said as they were conducting the stop they could see a marijuana pipe in plain view. They said they found a plastic baggie in the vehicle containing a substance that tested presumptive positive for meth.

