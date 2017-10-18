Report of weapon at Marsing High leads to arrest

File photo

MARSING - A report of a student with a weapon led to a suspect's arrest Wednesday afternoon, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the sheriff's office received the report at around 3:04 p.m.

Multiple deputies responded and took Seth J. Ramirez into custody. The weapon was recovered without incident or injury.

Ramirez was booked into the Owyhee County Jail.

The sheriff's office didn't indicate what kind of weapon was recovered.

