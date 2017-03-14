Report of man with knife prompts shelter-in-place at Meridian Elementary

Meridian Police car (Photo: Custom)

MERIDIAN -- Meridian Elementary was placed briefly in shelter-in-place after a motorist reported being threatened by a knife-wielding man near the school.

The confrontation happened Tuesday at the intersection of Northwest First Street and Washington Street, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea. He said the motorist and the suspect did not know each other, and the threat may have stemmed from some sort of traffic dispute.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly, and found the suspect sitting on the curb.

Basterrechea said he will likely be charged with possession of methamphetamine; officers are still looking for the knife the suspect was reportedly holding during the exchange.

The suspect did not enter the elementary school or try to get inside, police say. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

The man's name has not yet been released. Check back with KTVB for updates.

