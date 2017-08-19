Repeat DUI offender arrested following near head-on crash with ISP trooper

PHOTO: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Officials arrested a repeat offender for felony DUI following a near head-on crash with an Idaho State Police trooper early Saturday morning.

Deputies and ISP troopers were alerted of a wrong way driver on Interstate 90 after an ISP trooper reported that he was nearly struck head-on by a car traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Authorities responded to the area and shut down eastbound on-ramps, activated emergency lights and were able to get the vehicle to stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Shannon M. Defrance, 46. Deputies said Defrance told them he was “too drunk” to be driving. After field sobriety evaluations, Defrance was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Deputies reported his blood alcohol content was nearly two times the legal limit.

Defrance has two prior convictions for driving under the influence. He was booked into Kootenai County Jail for a felony charge of DUI. He was also booked on a misdemeanor charge of driving with an invalid drivers license.

