Relative of 6-year-old Lynnwood boy arrested for murder

The relative of a missing 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster Tuesday morning admitted to police that he committed the crime.

The 19-year-old man, who was visiting family in Lynnwood, has been booked for first degree murder.

Dayvid Pakko's body was found Tuesday morning after Pakko was reported missing from his apartment complex in the 15700 block of 44th Avenue West on Monday afternoon. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Pakko stayed home from school Monday because he was sick. His mother was at work.

Pakko's body was found just before 2 a.m. by deputies in a dumpster around the corner from the front door of the apartment where Pakko lived.

The sheriff's office said there is evidence of homicide.

Ireton said it wasn't immediately clear if the man in custody was the person watching Pakko before his disappearance Monday.

There are no other suspects, according to Ireton.

The principal of Beverly Elementary School in Lynnwood, where Pakko was a first grader, wrote in a letter to families that the school would be offering additional counselors and guest teachers to support students, staff, and parents.

"Dayvid was a vivacious, loving, determined 6-year-old who will be missed by his fellow first-graders, as well as classmates across all grades," Principal Danielle Sanders wrote. "His untimely death has reached the hearts of many throughout the region."

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 425-407-3970.

Over 100 volunteers searched throughout the night for Pakko.

