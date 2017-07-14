Racially motivated words scratched into Ethiopian restaurant owners' car

Boise police are investigating a case of possible malicious harassment after racially motivated words were scratched into a car belonging to the owners of a Boise Ethiopian restaurant. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - Boise police are investigating a case of possible malicious harassment after racially motivated words were scratched into a car belonging to the owners of a Boise Ethiopian restaurant.

Police said the vandalism likely occurred Thursday. The car was also dented and scratched multiple times. It's unclear what words were scratched into the car.

KIbrom, of Kibrom's Ethiopean and Eritrean Food at 3506 W. State St., told KTVB that his wife's car was either vandalized at their apartment or at the restaurant when it was vandalized.





Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.

Police are still looking for the suspect in a vandalism at another Boise restaurant this week. A man caught on video scrawled Nazi symbols and a bigoted message in chalk outside the Iraqi eatery The Goodness Land at 6555 West Overland Road at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

