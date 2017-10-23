Puppies dumped, remains found in bags in Payette County

The remains of three puppies were found in bags in a Bureau of Land Management area in Payette County. (Photo: Mike Rohrer)

PARMA - Authorities are investigating after the remains of three puppies were found in bags in a Bureau of Land Management area in Payette County.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office was alerted on October 18 about three dogs that were disposed of near Pearl and Elmore roads. The puppies were huskies, and were about three to four months old.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 642-6006 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 414-2677. Officials also ask whoever is connected to these dogs to come forward and meet with deputies.

“Payette County deputies respond to an average of 163 animal calls per year," Payette sheriff's Lt. Andy Creech said. "Approximately 33 of those calls are reporting possible animal cruelty. The Payette County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this case and all possible leads that are reported to us.”

