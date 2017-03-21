Prosecutors work out deal to release man convicted in 1996

Christopher Tapp

IDAHO FALLS - An Idaho man is expected to be released from prison this week after spending nearly half his life in a cell.

The Post Register reports that attorneys for both the defense and the prosecution confirmed Monday that they have reached a deal that would release Chris Tapp from prison on Wednesday. Judge Alan Stephens must approve the deal.

Tapp is currently in prison for the rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. He was convicted after he confessed to the crime. New DNA testing shows that none of Tapp's DNA matches the genetic samples taken from Dodge's body.

Judges for Justice, the Center for Wrongful Convictions, the Idaho Innocence Project and the New York Innocence Project all worked to overturn Tapp's conviction.

