Austin Eugene Campbell (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- A Boise man accused of killing a 25-year-old in a drunken-driving crash during the early hours of St. Patrick's Day was spotted by another motorist swerving "like a NASCAR driver" moments before the rollover, prosecutors say.

Austin Eugene Campbell, 24, is facing a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of Boise resident Jacob Cecil.

The wreck happened at about 2:45 a.m. Friday on Fairview Avenue near Bluff Street. According to Prosecutor Katelyn Farley, a man driving to work on the Connector told police he saw the 2003 Toyota Rav4 coming up very fast behind him in the left lane. When the vehicle was about two car-lengths away, the witness said, the other driver jerked the wheel, "darting like a NASCAR driver attempting to pass," Farley said.

MORE: Boise man charged in fatal Fairview Avenue crash

"The vehicle never passed him, but instead it appeared as if it was making a beeline for an exit that wasn't there," the prosecutor said. "The driver indicated that he could not see exactly what happened, but indicated it ended in a great show of sparks."



According to police, the Rav4 went off the Connector and across the ramp to Fairview Avenue, rolling an unknown number of times.

"The vehicle traveled across Bluff Street, across the sidewalk, up the three-foot embankment, through a guardrail and into the yard of a residence, where the vehicle came to a stop at a 45-degree angle against a utility pole," Farley said.

When officers arrived, Campbell was outside the vehicle.

Cecil's body was hanging halfway out of the rear passenger window. He had been riding in the backseat without a seatbelt, and was partially ejected as the car rolled, Farley said.

Another man was trapped inside the crushed Rav4, and had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters. Two other passengers had already left the scene and walked to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center a little more than a mile away, according to the prosecutor.

Farley said Campbell was "belligerent" with officers when they tried to talk to him.

"He denied driving, but admitted that he was really drunk," she said.

Police say they found a bottle of whiskey at the scene along with a crushed beer can and beer case.



Farley said the suspect admitted drinking $1 beers at Suds Tavern, but would not tell investigators how much he had consumed. He also refused to consent to a blood draw to test his blood alcohol content, but police got a warrant and took the blood sample anyway, according to the prosecutor. The test results are not yet back.

The other men in the car told officers Campbell was behind the wheel, and the suspect later admitted driving during an interview with investigators, Farley said. She said he told officers the crash happened after he overcorrected.

RELATED: Coroner identifies man killed in Fairview Avenue crash

The prosecutor noted Campbell also told his girlfriend he had drank three or four beers in the space of about 45 minutes.

Everyone inside the car was badly hurt in the crash, Farley said. Campbell appeared in an arm sling during his court hearing, and the other passengers suffered injuries including a skull fracture, broken vertebrae, and a brain bleed.

Additional charges related to those injuries are pending, she said.

Farley asked the judge to set Campbell's bond at $750,000, pointing to the seriousness of the crime as well as the suspect's criminal history, which includes several alcohol-related convictions, including a DUI in 2010.

But defense attorney Joe Filicetti asked for a much lower bond - $10,000 - arguing that Campbell has family in the area and is not a flight risk.

He described the crash as a "tragedy," but maintained it did not require the steep bond the prosecution requested.

"This was a case where five guys were downtown drinking - they do this on occasion, and it just happened to be that he was the one driving that night," he said.

The judge was not convinced, setting bond at $750,000. Campbell is due back in court April 6.

If convicted of vehicular manslaughter, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KTVB