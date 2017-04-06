Prosecutor: Bloody gloves link suspect to slain Boise teen

Bruce Marchant (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- Leather gloves found inside the car of a man accused of abducting, raping and murdering a Boise teenager were stained with the victim's blood, state laboratory tests confirmed.

Bruce Allen Marchant, 61, appeared in court in Thursday for the first time since being extradited back to Idaho to face charges.

He's accused of killing Sierra Bush, also known as Simon Bush, an 18-year-old engineering student at Boise State.

Bush disappeared from her home near Maple Grove and Goddard roads Sept. 24.

Prosecutor Brian Naugle said it didn't take long for someone to tip off police than Marchant - a tenant of Bush's father - might be involved. As police were searching for the suspect, Naugle said, they learned that Marchant had crashed his car near Kooskia.

"During a search of that vehicle, police found belongings - property belonging to Sierra Bush," he said. "They also found a pair of men's leather gloves. Those gloves appeared to have bloodstains on them."

The gloves were sent to the state lab for testing. Investigators questioned Marchant, who said that Bush had never been inside his vehicle.

"He admitted he knew who Sierra was but he had no personal relationship with Sierra Bush," the prosecutor said.

On Oct. 22, Bush's body was found in Mores Creek along Highway 21 near Idaho City. The remains had been there for several weeks, Naugle said.

The Boise County coroner determined the victim had died from asphyxiation. The death was ruled a homicide.

But by then, Marchant was already on the run, Naugle said.

"Within days of Mr. Marchant speaking to police and providing his DNA sample, he managed to buy a car and essentially drove as far east as his gas money would take him," the prosecutor said.

He ended up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he spent some time in a VA hospital, Naugle said. From there, he made his way to New York where he was ultimately arrested on the Idaho charges in December.

The extradition process stretched out for months. Marchant was finally booked into the Ada County Jail just after midnight Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and rape.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

Naugle urged the judge not to give Marchant a chance to bond out of jail, arguing the man would likely skip town again and was "a significant risk to the community."

The prosecutor also pointed to the suspect's prior stints in prison and lengthy criminal history, including convictions for robbery, arson and a case of assault on a police officer in which he shot at an officer while fleeing.

The judge ultimately ordered Marchant to be held without bond. He is due back in court April 20.

Bush's family thanked law enforcement in a statement issued shortly after Marchant's arrest in New York.

"We are confident that the evidence against Sierra's alleged killer will lead to his successful prosecution and conviction," the statement reads. "We look forward to that outcome so that there is some measure of justice for Sierra and so that the perpetrator is taken off the street for the rest of his life so that he will never have the opportunity to harm another person."

