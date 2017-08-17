Pound of heroin found in flipped car after Meridian crash

(Photo: Ada County Jail)

MERIDIAN -- A Boise couple is facing felony charges after a Meridian car crash led police to discover large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine inside the wrecked vehicles.

Kade Moore, 22, and Kathryn Priest were arrested after the crash, which happened at 6:20 p.m. on Ten Mile Road near Park Creek Drive.

Police say Priest was driving north in a Subaru Forester when she rear-ended a a silver BMW driven by her boyfriend, Moore. The crash caused the Subaru to roll, coming to rest on its roof.

At first, Meridian Police investigated the wreck as a possible DUI. But when the Ada County Sheriff's Office used a K9 to sniff around the vehicles, the dog alerted on both cars.

Inside the flipped Subaru, officers found a black safe containing approximately one pound of heroin. The BMW also contained a safe, inside which was about six ounces of methamphetamine.

Both Priest and Moore face felony charges of drug trafficking in heroin, drug trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Priest was also charged with possession of marijuana and inattentive driving.

The heroin charge carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years, while the methamphetamine charge carries a three-year mandatory minimum.

© 2017 KTVB-TV