Possible child enticement investigated in Nampa

Nampa Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Nampa police are investigating a possible child enticement case after they say a man approached an elementary student and asked if they needed a ride to school on Friday morning.

Police said a man drove up to a child walking to Lake Ridge Elementary just before 9 a.m.

The child refused the man's offer of a ride, then the man got out of the vehicle and asked again.

The child then ran to the school, and the information was relayed to staff.

The man is described as white and in his 20s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short blond hair and brown eyes. He was clean shaven and was missing a front tooth. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a smaller white white pickup, such as a Ford Ranger, with a white topper.

If you have information, you're asked to call Sgt. Jason Cantrell at 468-5610, Nampa Police dispatch at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Police urge parents to talk to their children about the risks of people offering them rides when they are walking - even when weather conditions are bad.

Have your child walk with other children, if possible. And if they are approached by a stranger offering a ride, tell them not to respond, quickly leave the area and tell an adult.







(© 2017 KTVB)