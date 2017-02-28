Police: Woman arrested in stabbing at Nampa home

Ashley Zuniga (Photo: Canyon Co. Jail)

NAMPA -- A Nampa man was hospitalized overnight after he was stabbed several times in the legs during a fight at a Nampa home.

Ashley Miranda Zuniga, 23, is charged with aggravated battery in connection to the stabbing.

Deputies with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office were called out to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa at 2:15 a.m. after the stabbing victim was brought into the hospital. Investigators say they learned his injuries happened during an altercation with Zuniga at a home in the 500 block of West Ustick Road in Nampa.

Zuniga was spotted driving in the area a short time later with another woman, identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Mari Scaramuzzi of Nampa. Deputies pulled the car over and took both women into custody - Zuniga for the stabbing, and Scaramuzzi on two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

As the investigation continued, deputies also arrested two more people. Israel Salazar, 32, was arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear while 20-year-old Stephanie Flores was arrested for misdemeanor failure to complete community service.

The victim was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital. The stabbing remains under investigation.

Aggravated battery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

