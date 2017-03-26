Police: Wanted man leads chase through Twin Falls County

Romeo Trevino (Photo: Twin Falls Police)

TWIN FALLS - Authorities in Twin Falls are asking for the public's help locating a wanted man who they say led them on a chase through the city and surrounding towns.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Twin Falls Police officers were called to report of a suspicious vehicle on Addison Avenue. As officers arrived in the area, the driver sped away.

Investigators say the officers recognized the driver as Romeo Trevino, who was wanted for probation violation connected to a previous armed robbery conviction.

As the pursuit made its way out of Twin Falls city limits, other agencies joined, including Filer Police and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Trevino eventually abandoned his vehicle in the Hollister area and fled on foot.

A K-9 team was brought in, but Trevino escaped and remains at large, police said Sunday evening. Investigators believe he may be responsible for reports of attempted vehicle thefts in the Hollister area since his escape on Saturday.

Anyone with information on Trevino's whereabouts is urged to call 911. Police say they do not know if Trevino is armed, and that anyone who sees him should not approach him.

