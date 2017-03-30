Police: Wanted man barricaded in Meridian apartment

Standoff (Photo: Nicole Clark/KTVB First Person)

MERIDIAN -- A SWAT team is on scene at a standoff between a wanted man and police in Meridian Thursday morning.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, is barricaded inside an apartment in the 1800 block of Overland Road, Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said.

The man is wanted on felony charges of attempted strangulation and aggravated assault. His identity has not yet been released. The apartment he is hiding in belongs to the victim, Basterrechea said, but the wanted man is the only person inside right now.

Police say they are trying to get the suspect to come out and surrender. Roads are blocked off in the area, and an armored vehicle is currently on scene.

KTVB has a crew en route, check back for updates.

