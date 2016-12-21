Police: Twin Falls teen killed over drug debt

Gerardo Chavez appears during a video arraignment on charges of first degree murder and intimidation of a witness. (Photo: Paul Boehlke / KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - A Twin Falls teenager, who was gunned down while riding his bike last May, was killed over a drug deal gone bad, court documents show.

The two suspects in the case made their first court appearances on Wednesday. 20-year-old Jose Alvarez and 19-year-old Gerardo Chavez are each charged with first-degree murder and intimidating a witness.

According to court documents, 16-year-old Vason Widaman was a known drug dealer who had ripped off Chavez for about $800 worth of Xanax pills.

When Twin Falls Police responded to the crime scene near Canyon Ridge High School on May 7, they found Widaman's body, shell casings and a cell phone. Police interviewed neighbors who lived nearby and learned that Widaman had recently ripped off several people, including Chavez, for drugs and money.

One witness told investigators that he had been present when Chavez and Alvarez made plans to kill Widaman.

Cell phone records from the phone found near Widaman's body placed Chavez at the crime scene during the time of the murder. Investigators said DNA from the shell casings and surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store also linked both Chavez and Alvarez to the shooting.

If convicted on charges of first-degree murder and intimidation of a witness, they could face life in prison or a possible death sentence. They are due back in court on Dec. 30.

