Police trying to identify man who broke into Boise business

BOISE - Police are working to identify a man who broke into a Boise business.
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho released photos from a surveillance camera showing a man taking money from a cash register.
Officials say the suspect broke into a closed business on the 600 block of South Vista Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.
The man stole cash from the register and beverages from a cooler. He was wearing gloves during the theft and appears to be wearing a satchel, where he placed the money from the register.
Anyone with with information on crime or the identity of the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS. You can also leave a tip online at www.343COPS.com or on the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.
