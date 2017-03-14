Police: Suspect sought after rings stolen from Caldwell jewelry store

Police are looking for a man they say took off from a jewelry store Tuesday with two rings valued at around $5,000. (Photo: Caldwell police)

CALDWELL - Police are looking for a man they say took off from a jewelry store Tuesday with two rings valued at around $5,000.

Police said a man entered the store in the 200 block of South Kimball Avenue at about 4:52 p.m.

While being helped by the clerk, the suspect grabbed the rings and sprinted out of the store.

Witnesses told police that the suspect ran down the street and get into a red four-door sedan with a black trunk lid.

The car was driven by a white female with dark, brown hair, according to witnesses.

The car headed east out of the downtown area.

Police are looking for a man they say took off from a jewelry store Tuesday with two rings valued at around $5,000. (Photo: Caldwell police)

The suspect is described as about 35-45 years old and 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 230-250 pounds. He had a gray goatee and was bald - with a distinctive pentagram tattoo on the back of his head.

He was wearing black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Caldwell Police Street Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (208)343-COPS (2677), or Canyon County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (208)454-7531.

You can remain anonymous, and you may be entitled to a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

© 2017 KTVB-TV