Police: Shoplifter pulled knife on employee, jumped into Dumpster to avoid arrest

MERIDIAN -- A man is in custody after police say he pulled a knife on an employee at a Meridian department store Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the Kohl's store on Eagle Road at 11:50 a.m. The store told police the suspect had been shoplifting before pulling the knife.

Meridian Police, Boise Police and the Ada County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the area. Officers pulled over the man's suspected getaway car on Eagle Road, only to find out he had already jumped out of the vehicle.

The man was found at 12:10 p.m. in front of a restaurant in the 3500 block of Eagle Road, and was taken into custody. Police say the man had hurt himself jumping into a Dumpster during his escape attempt.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. After he is medically cleared, he will be booked into the jail on aggravated assault charges.

Meridian Police say the suspect has refused to identify himself, and they have not yet learned his name. Check back for updates.

