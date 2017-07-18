Police seeking man who used fake $50 bill at frozen yogurt shop

Counterfeit bill used (Photo: ACSO)

EAGLE -- Police are working to identify a man who used a counterfeit $50 bill at an Eagle frozen yogurt shop earlier this month.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the man used the fake bill to buy two bottles of water at Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt July 6.

Investigators say its not clear whether the man knew the money was counterfeit, but they want to speak with him to find out.

The customer is described as a black man standing about 5'9", with long dreadlocks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Eagle Police at 938-2260 or email tips to cau@adaweb.net.



© 2017 KTVB-TV