Police seeking Boise smash-and-grab suspects

Police released surveillance photos of suspects who burglarized a string of smoke shops in Boise this summer. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

BOISE - An investigation is underway into a string of smash-and-grab burglaries at Boise smoke shops this summer, and police hope you can help them track down the suspects.

The burglaries - at stores selling alcohol and tobacco products - began in late July, with the most recent happening on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Police say all six burglaries all occurred in Northwest Boise within a mile of each other at businesses off West Fairview Avenue, West Ustick Road and North Cole Road. In each of the crimes, the suspect or suspects - who were wearing hooded sweatshirts - entered the businesses in the early morning hours by smashing the glass on the front door.

During one of the incidents, the two suspects were seen on video riding away on bicycles. The items taken include alcohol and tobacco products.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS, leave a tip at www.343COPS.com or use the P3 Tips app.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to a felony arrest.

